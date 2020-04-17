WWE News: Braun Strowman issues warning to the entire SmackDown roster

Braun Strowman has had an excellent start to the year 2020.

Will the 'Monster Among Men' make the best use of his much-awaited title reign?

The 'Monster Among Men' finally got his hands on the title

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman was added to the WrestleMania 36 match card at the last minute when he was brought in to replace Roman Reigns. The 'Big Dog' was scheduled to face Goldberg for the Universal Championship but he had to pull out of the pay-per-view. That led to a huge opportunity for the 'Monster Among Men' who stepped up to face Goldberg and walked out of the Performance Center with his first-ever world title in WWE.

Strowman is excited to bring the title 'home' to SmackDown. But he already knows what kind of a champion he wants to be. In a recent interview with WWE, the newly crowned Universal Champion fired a warning at the rest of the roster by saying that he wants to be a fighting champion. He is willing to put his title on the line against the best competitors and defend his championship more often than his counterparts.

Talking about his intentions to work hard as a dominant champion, Strowman said:

“I’m bringing the [Universal] Title home to Friday nights. It’s going to be a resident there… I’m going to be a fighting champion. You guys know how I work, you know my work ethic. If I could work eight days a week, if they threw an extra day in the week, I’d do it because I love it. I want to make sure our fans, our people, are getting their money’s worth.”

Last week, WWE teased an angle between Braun Strowman and his former mentor, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and the two are expected to engage in a title feud soon. Given the history between the two Superstars, it will be interesting to see what's in store for the fans.

