WWE News: Braun Strowman Joins Forces With Heel Team On Raw Against Shield

Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
News
1.14K   //    28 Aug 2018, 10:13 IST

Roman Reigns found himself victimised by Braun Strowman yet again!
What's the story?

This week's episode of Monday Night Raw saw Braun Strowman team up with Roman Reigns in the main event, to take on Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

However, by the time the dust had settled, the team dynamics had changed completely on WWE Raw.

In case you didn't know...

Last week's episode of Raw saw Roman Reigns face Finn Balor in a match for the WWE Universal Title Championship. Although Roman emerged as the winner in that particular encounter, things were not looking too good for him.

Braun Strowman had trained his sights on the Universal Championship and attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase. Unfortunately for him, things were not going to work out in his favour.

His attempt at cashing in the contract failed, as he was interrupted by other members of the Shield. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose came out, reuniting the Shield on Raw, to take out Braun and send him crashing through the Commentary Desk with a Triple Powerbomb.

The heart of the matter

On Monday Night Raw, this week, it looked like Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns would be forced to put their differences aside and team up to take on Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler.

However, unfortunately for Roman, it all turned out to be a ruse. Not only did Braun not help him in the match, he attacked Roman as well. He joined forces with Drew and Dolph to take out Roman Reigns.

The three of them over his prone body, before they were interrupted by Dean Ambrose. Ambrose received the same treatment, as the three of them teamed up on him before taking him out with the Claymore.

Seth Rollins came to the aid of his friends but was put a stop to by the three again. Braun hit him with the running Powerslam. He turned his attention to Dean, and hit him with a Running Powerslam as well, before doing the same to Roman Reigns.

What's next?

Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, and Braun Strowman are now set to face the Shield at Melbourne's Super Show-Down. Before that, however, Braun Strowman will face Roman Reigns at Hell in a Cell for the Universal Championship.

Teaming up with Dolph and Drew certainly seemed the smart thing to do in light of recent events, as no one man is powerful enough to take on the whole of The Shield, even if that one man is Braun Strowman! 

What do you think of the united force of Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, and Dolph Ziggler? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

WWE Raw The Shield Roman Reigns Braun Strowman
Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
In love with Wrestling, MMA, Football, and Sports of all types. My other hobbies? Curling up with a nice book when I am not too busy writing. Do you enjoy his articles? Just give a click on the Follow button to be notified when he publishes new ones!
