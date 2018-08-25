Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Braun Strowman lays out challenge to Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Thomas Lowson
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
3.53K   //    25 Aug 2018, 01:34 IST

The Sh
The Shield reunited this week on RAW, destroying the Monster Among Men.

What's the story?

WWE Monday Night RAW superstar Braun Strowman has laid out the challenge to Universal Champion Roman Reigns after the monster among men failed to cash in Money In the Bank.

In case you didn't know

At Summerslam 2018, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to win the Universal Championship, ending the Beast's reign at 504 days.

On the same show, Braun Stroman retained his Money in the Bank contract against Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins with Dean Ambrose at ringside defeated Dolph Ziggler (with Drew McIntyre) to win the Intercontinental Championship.

The next night on RAW, Reigns offered a title match to the inaugural Universal Champion Finn Bálor, who won the championship against Rollins at Summerslam 2016, but was forced to the title after one day due to injury.

After defeating Bálor, Strowman attempted to cash in his contract but was prevented by Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, who reunited the Shield, triple-power bombing Strowman through the announce table.

The heart of the matter

Strowman challenged the Big Dog over Twitter, telling Roman to face him in the champ's own "yard".

The Monster in the Bank also said that Roman should face him without Ambrose or Rollins if he is "really a man."

What's next?

It seems a rematch between the Big Dog and the Monster among Men is inevitable, as Braun is still the Money In the Bank holder, as the title match never officially begun.

Many fans have been left wondering the Shield's reasons for reuniting, and whether they will embrace or reject the WWE Universe.

Do you think Roman will accept the monster's challenge? Sound off in the comments

WWE Raw Roman Reigns Braun Strowman
Thomas Lowson
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
