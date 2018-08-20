WWE News: Braun Strowman on Indian Reality TV Game Show 'Dus Ka Dum' with Salman Khan

Braun Strowman appeared on 'Dus Ka Dum' alongside Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Diana Penty

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman visited India few weeks ago. During his trip to India, he visited Make A Wish Children in hospitals, as well as Raw Sunday Dhamaal. Along with these, he also appeared at an Indian Reality Television Show, 'Dus Ka Dum', with Indian Actors, Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Diana Penty.

His appearance on the show left the Indian audience buzzing.

In case you didn't know...

Braun Strowman had a rough SummerSlam, as he saw his plans to win the WWE Universal Championship not come to fruition. He announced that he would take on the winner of the match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, but found himself as the victim of an attack by 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar hit him with an F5 mid-match and then threw his briefcase away from him. Unfortunately for Lesnar, Roman Reigns took advantage of the distraction and hit Lesnar with a Spear the moment he came back to the ring. That was all he needed to put away the Champion and pick up the victory, ending his long chase to become the Universal Champion.

The heart of the matter

On 'Dus Ka Dum' Strowman met with the host, Salman Khan, and Indian Actresses, Diana Penty and Sonakshi Sinha.

Sinha and Penty were on the show to promote their movie, "Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi", but found themselves greeted by the 'Monster' instead. Strowman stood and head and shoulders taller than anyone else there, and emerged in Indian attire. The attire was worn for only a few short minutes before he ripped it apart.

#DumdaarWeekend is getting more dumdaar! Look who’s coming on #DusKaDum, the one and only @BraunStrowman! Can’t wait to show you all the fun we had with @SonakshiSinha and @DianaPenty. Tune in tonight at 9:30 PM @SonyTV pic.twitter.com/eR5vVJNMGs — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 19, 2018

He displayed his muscles before the audience and even bent a frying pan in half, while the actors looked on in awe. He then said,

"You can see what I can do to metals. Imagine what I can do to the human body."

The actors looked on in awe at him, as the WWE superstar displayed the immense strength that the WWE Universe is so familiar with.

During the trip, Braun Strowman met another Bollywood Actor, Varun Dhawan, and even posed for a picture with him.

What's next?

While the Indian fans are buzzing over the appearance of the 'Monster Among Men' on Dus Ka Dum, Strowman will look to focus on coming back from the failed attempt to cash in the Money in the Bank Contract on Monday Night Raw.

