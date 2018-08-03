WWE News: Braun Strowman opens up his thoughts on NXT possibly outshining the main roster

Braun Strowman is the current Money in the Bank holder

What's the story?

During his recent tour of India, WWE Raw superstar Braun Strowman spoke with SPN Action regarding a host of topics, including his thoughts on WWE's developmental brand NXT.

'The Monster Among Men' was subsequently also asked about the current superstars working on the NXT roster and also opened up on further topics which have been discussed below.

In case you didn't know...

Braun Strowman made his WWE debut at the Night of Champions pay-per-view in 2015 and over the course of these past three years, the former Wyatt Family protege has developed himself as one of the most popular and over superstars in the present day WWE roster.

However, Strowman, who despite currently being one of WWE's most popular superstars, never had the chance of working on WWE NXT and instead made his debut in the main roster, where he is a former one-time WWE Raw Tag Team Champion.

Strowman is also the current Money in the Bank briefcase holder, having won the contract at this year's MITB PPV.

The heart of the matter

When asked about his thoughts on the current NXT talent and the difference they're apparently capable of making, Braun Strowman responded by stating that at this stage it's definitely hard to predict which NXT superstar is going to make the biggest difference on the main roster.

Strowman, in addition, also claimed that there are plenty of talents currently in NXT as well, but as of right now, nothing will be able to outshine the main roster. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"You know it's hard to tell. Because we're so studded right now on the main roster that there's a lot of talented athletes in NXT, but what they have down there right now, I don't see anything outshining [what] we have on the main roster."

What's next?

Braun Strowman is currently scheduled to defend his Money in the Bank contract against Kevin Owens at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view.

