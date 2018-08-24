Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Braun Strowman's partner to battle The Shield possibly revealed

Kevin Cooper
CONTRIBUTOR
News
1.21K   //    24 Aug 2018, 01:22 IST

Image result for braun strowman attacked by the shield on 20 august raw
Braun Strowman getting attacked by newly formed The Hounds Of Justice this week on Raw

What's the story?

This week on Raw, Braun Strowman made an unsuccessful attempt to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Roman Reigns after The Hounds of Justice reunited to deliver their signature triple powerbomb move on Strowman. Earlier today a Raw superstar possibly teased a reunion with The Monster Among Men.

In case you didn't know...

Braun Strowman is the current MITB briefcase holder. He appeared at the SummerSlam main event which was between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. Reigns won the title after hitting Lesnar with 4-spears and some superman punches.

This week on Raw, Strowman made clear that at the end of the night he will cash in his MITB contract. But as he made his attempt he suffered his fate by the hands of newly reunited Shield powerbombing him on to the announcer's table

The heart of the matter

Yesterday on Twitter, Bray Wyatt posted a tweet in which he teased that he will be possibly pairing up with his former partner Braun Strowman to take the newly reunited The Shield.

In the tweet, you can clearly see that Wyatt has written "Forget not" and a keyword can be seen which is "Shield". This all could possibly be signing towards his reunion with his former Wyatt Family member Braun Strowman.

What's next?

Reading Wyatt's tweet now, it makes sense as of why The Shield reunited and why they took a shot at Braun Strowman.

Expect Wyatt, who is without a storyline as of now, to pair up with Strowman this coming week on Raw to take on The Hounds Of Justice after his alliance with 'Broken' Matt Hardy has been ended due to Matt Hardy The Woken One's injury troubles. 

Kevin Cooper
CONTRIBUTOR
