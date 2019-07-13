WWE News: Braun Strowman posts picture with former US President

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is a true patriot

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has now taken to his official social media account to open up on his recent meetup with former President of the United States of America, George W. Bush.

Strowman posted a photograph of himself standing alongside Bush, with a lighthearted caption, jesting that he too is an American hero like the former POTUS (President Of The United States).

George W. Bush served as the President of the United States of America from the 20th of January 2001 until the end of his presidency on January 20th, 2009 -- Following which, Barack Obama assumed the position of POTUS.

Bush is well-known for having played an important role in the political realm not only in America, but also on the international level as a whole. The former governor of Texas is also considered by many to be a true American hero.

Braun Strowman operates his official Instagram account under his real-name, Adam Scherr, and has consistently maintained the stance that his online posts from said account aren't connected to his on-screen WWE character.

Strowman posted a photo of former POTUS George W. Bush and himself, with the following caption --

“Just a couple American hero’s hanging out no big deal!!!! #43 #W #america #patriot #usa #WhatALifeILive #WhatADude”

"The Monster Among Men" has been the talk of the town lately in the pro wrestling community, particularly in lieu of the amazing LED board segment featuring him and Bobby Lashley, where both Superstars violently crashed into the entrance LED boards -- with the feud between the two behemoths reaching a crescendo.

Braun Strowman is all set to face Bobby Lashley in a Last Man Standing Match at WWE's Extreme Rules PPV on Sunday, June 14th.

The LED board spot which transpired on a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, is said to have considerably raised the stakes in the ongoing Strowman vs. Lashley rivalry; especially owing to the highly positive fan-reaction the incredible segment evidently received.

