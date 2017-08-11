WWE News: Braun Strowman praises Roman Reigns

Braun Strowman had some words of praise for The Big Dog

by Rohit Nath News 11 Aug 2017, 12:18 IST

Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns have had an incredible rivalry in 2017

What's the story?

On the latest episode of the Cheap Heat podcast hosted by Peter Rosenberg, The Monster Among Men Braun Strowman was a guest, and he had some incredibly flattering words for his on-screen arch rival Roman Reigns.

In case you didn't know...

Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns started a rivalry this year that has seen the two superstars bring the best out of each other. They have faced off 4 times this year: in Fastlane, Payback, Great Balls Of Fire, and the latest edition of RAW.

Roman Reigns was the first and only person so far to ever pin Braun Strowman in WWE. However, Strowman was victorious in the remaining 3 bouts, 2 of them being clean victories.

The rivalry between the two RAW superstars was acclaimed also because of how heated and intense things would get. In April, just two weeks removed of WrestleMania 33, Braun Strowman viciously attacked Roman Reigns backstage, even shoving him on a stretcher from an elevated platform.

Roman Reigns, on the other hand, got even more brutal as he locked Strowman in the back of an Ambulance and rammed it into a wall, effectively blurring the face/heel dynamic between the two.

Strowman has become incredibly popular in the WWE Universe after his feud with Roman Reigns, as he's now a fan favourite superstar.

The heart of the matter

An out-of-character Strowman had some incredibly strong words of praise for Roman Reigns. He said:

"There's not another talent on this planet like him. He's one of the best, if not the best in the ring, hands down"

Strowman is not the first person to praise Roman Reigns for his talent. There are multiple people backstage in WWE, talent and personnel, who always praise Roman for his work ethic, behaviour and talent.

Finn Balor last year praised Roman Reigns on Jim Ross' podcast, saying that there's so much negativity towards The Big Dog, but in reality, he's an incredible in-ring performer.

WWE legend Bruce Prichard also strongly believes that some day WWE fans will praise and accept Roman Reigns for the talent that he really is.

Whether or not fans like his character, there's no doubt that Reigns is a stellar in-ring worker, constantly putting out incredibly entertaining matches. His size helps his dynamic with both smaller superstars(such as AJ Styles and Finn Balor) and much larger superstars(such as Braun Strowman and Big Show), all 4 of whom he has had incredible matches with.

Roman is also considered to be the locker room leader and has a reputation of being a cool, laid back person.

What's next?

Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns are in the SummerSlam main event in a Fatal-4-Way match featuring Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe as well. The 4 Titans will battle it out for the Universal Championship.

Author's Take

Braun Strowman seems like a really cool guy in real life, and his praise for Roman Reigns comes from a completely different perspective than fans. He has worked extensively with The Big Dog and likely knows him well backstage too.

It only cements the two polarizing perspectives of Roman Reigns, one from the fans and the other from people who have worked with him backstage and know him. Hopefully, someday, Reigns does get appreciated for the fantastic in-ring talent that he is.

