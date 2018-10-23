WWE News: Braun Strowman reacts to Roman Reigns recent revelation

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 5.20K // 23 Oct 2018, 08:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Braun Strowman wanted to share his thoughts on Roman Reigns

What's the story?

Roman Reigns revealed this week on Monday Night Raw that he had been fighting a battle of his own outside of the squared circle and that his 11 year battle with Leukemia had reached the point where he would be forced to step away from the ring.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns overcame leukemia when he was younger and has been able to keep the illness at bay over the past decade which is how he has been able to climb the ranks in WWE, and never made his struggle public knowledge.

Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns have had a number of collisions in the ring, but have become the best of friends in real life and were even spotted traveling together last year when the duo was feuding on WWE TV.

The heart of the matter

Strowman was present on Monday Night Raw and noted that Reigns would be handed the first shot at his Championship if he defeats Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel next weekend, but it appears that Strowman didn't stop there as he also paid tribute to his friend on Instagram.

Strowman and Reigns were scheduled to be part of the Universal Championship match alongside Lesnar at Crown Jewel and the duo have been feuding over the past few months alongside Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Drew McIntyre, and Dolph Ziggler. Strowman and Reigns may have been the greatest enemies on-screen over the past few years, but as stated above even Reigns biggest adversary wants him to win the biggest fight of his life.

What's next?

Strowman will fight Brock Lesnar for the vacant Universal Championship at Crown Jewel next Sunday night where The Monster Among Men could lift his first ever singles Championship in WWE.

As already stated everyone at Sportskeeda wishes Roman Reigns the best of luck in his fight and we hope to be writing about his return in the coming months.