WWE News: Braun Strowman reacts to Roman Reigns winning Universal Championship at SummerSlam

Braun Strowman had a message for Roman Reigns after the Universal Championship win

What's the story?

The Universal Championship Match at SummerSlam saw Roman Reigns defeat Brock Lesnar and finally become the Universal Champion.

Braun Strowman was unable to cash in the contract, due to a prior attack by Lesnar. However, after SummerSlam, the Monster Among Men sent Roman Reigns and the WWE Universe a message.

In case you didn't know...

The main event of SummerSlam did not go the way either Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns had planned it. Both the WWE stars were ready to face each other for the Universal Championship, in what looked like their final encounter, when they were interrupted by Braun Strowman.

The 'Monster Among Men' made his way down to the ring, where he made an announcement, saying that he would not cower with the briefcase. He said that he would cash in the Money in the Bank contract after the bout between Roman and Brock, on whoever emerged as the Universal Champion.

Unfortunately for Braun, his plans did not come to fruition. Roman accidentally hit him with a dive, when Brock dodged the move. Lesnar then decided to eliminate the threat of Braun and hit him with an F5, before throwing the briefcase away to the entrance. This left the Monster unprepared, and unable to cash in when Roman hit the Spear on Lesnar and won the Championship moments later.

The heart of the matter

Strowman took to Twitter, where he made his intentions clear. He did not talk about his failed cash-in attempt and instead focused on the fact that nothing had changed. He had the same objective, with just a new target.

Objective remains the same.

New target acquired.

I still have my contract and someone is gonna get these hands. #SummerSlam — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) August 20, 2018

He continued and added that he had the contract, and someone would "get these hands."

While he was unsuccessful at SummerSlam, having never cashed in the contract means that he can cash it in at any time in the future.

What's next?

Roman Reigns will likely celebrate his Championship win on Monday Night Raw, but he will have to keep a watch out over his shoulder. It is not yet clear if Brock Lesnar has left WWE for good, or if he may come back for the title.

At the same time, he will have to look out because 'The Monster Among Men' is far from finished with him.

