WWE News: Braun Strowman responds to rumours of a match at WrestleMania with The Undertaker

How did Braun feel about possibly facing The Phenom at WrestleMania 33?

by Harald Math News 27 Aug 2017, 21:49 IST

'Taker and Strowman had a face off before WrestleMania 33

What's the story?

At the recent WWE 2K18 Launch Party, Braun Strowman said that he didn't get too carried away with the 2016 rumours of him potentially facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33.

In case you didn't know...

Is there anyone in WWE right now that has more momentum than The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman? After a disappointing introduction to the company, Strowman was drafted a lowly 48th during the 2016 WWE Draft, below The Ascension, Darren Young and Summer Rae.

No man on WWE RAW has benefited from the draft as much as Braun Strowman. The Abominable Strowman was so dominant so quickly that late 2016 was full of rumours of Strowman possibly facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33.

That match never came to be, with 'Taker losing to Roman Reigns in the main event of the show and Strowman suffering an early elimination in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. One year on from the rumours, things are a lot different for Strowman.

The heart of the matter

At the 2K18 Launch Party in New York, Strowman was asked by Inside the Ropes whether he read anything into the 2016 rumours of the major match with 'Taker. Braun was quick to no-sell the excitement of potentially facing the most legendary big man on the biggest stage in pro wrestling.

"I try not to read into that stuff too much. There's a lot of hype and a lot of smoke being blown around"

Strowman was then asked whether he expected the WWE Universe to get behind him as strongly as they have, to which Braun gave the expected line of being able to show what he can do and the support being somewhat inevitable.

The Undertaker went on to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, suffering his second 'Mania loss in four years and seemingly retiring for good after the match. 'Taker hasn't been seen since, but he was rumoured to make an appearance at SummerSlam 2017. There may well be time for an Undertaker/Braun Strowman match yet.

What's next?

Braun Strowman is less than one month away from the biggest professional wrestling match of his short career. At RAW's No Mercy pay-per-view, Strowman will challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship, fresh off of dominating The Beast Incarnate in the fatal four-way at SummerSlam.

As for The Undertaker, the Deadman remains absent from WWE programming. It still seems as though 'Taker has retired from the ring for good, although you can never truly say 'never' in professional wrestling.

Author's take

One year ago the rumours of 'Taker vs. Strowman at WrestleMania were universally rejected, on the grounds of Strowman being too inexperienced and 'Taker being too banged up. I would put myself in the group of fans who never want to see 'Taker wrestle again, but it is difficult to deny that 2017 Strowman is a different beast to last year's version.

The Undertaker vs. Braun Strowman may yet become the dream match we never got to see.

