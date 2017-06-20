WWE News: Braun Strowman returns and challenges Roman Reigns at Great Balls of Fire

The Mountain Among Men is Back and ready to take out Roman Reigns.

Who will emerge victorious ?

Braun Strowman made his return to Monday Night Raw and set his sights on Roman Reigns once again.

During Reigns’ match against Samoa Joe, the titantron showed Strowman emerging from an ambulance. This distracted Reigns long enough for Joe to make him pass out with the Coquina Clutch.

When Strowman made his way to the ring, he hit Reigns with a reverse chokeslam and challenged to him an ambulance match a Great Balls of Fire.

The feud between Reigns and Strowman began earlier this year at the Royal Rumble when Strowman cost him the Universal Championship. The following night on Raw, Reigns cost Strowman a Universal Championship match and the feud progressed from there.

A third match was more than likely going to occur at Extreme Rules, but Strowman would require surgery to fix his elbow. The WWE announced that he would need six months to recover, but that was for the purposes of the storyline.

The first match between Reigns and Strowman took place at Fastlane and ended when Reigns hit the spear for the win. The next pay-per-view match between Reigns and Strowman took place at Payback and saw Strowman defeat Reigns in the main event.

This match will more than likely serve as the tie-breaker in their feud and will likely have implications for SummerSlam. Reigns announced that he wanted to challenge for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam and Strowman announced his intentions to fight Lesnar for the title after his feud with Reigns concluded.

This match could not only be their last but shape the world championship match for the flagship show at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

