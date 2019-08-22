WWE News: Braun Strowman reveals how close his contract came to expiring

Braun Strowman is one of Raw's top stars

Braun Strowman recently revealed on social media that he has signed a new contract which will keep him with WWE until 2023.

Speaking in an interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, the two-time Raw Tag Team Champion surprisingly revealed that his deal was almost due to expire before he re-signed.

“I had a little over a month left on my contract and we just came to an agreement. I felt like both sides of the party were happy, and look forward to four more years of people getting these hands.”

Strowman added that he likes to keep his private life as quiet as possible, which is why the news about his contract expiring was not known by fans.

What’s next for Braun Strowman in WWE?

Braun Strowman found himself without a meaningful storyline following his victory over Bobby Lashley in a Last Man Standing match at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view in July.

After being left off the SummerSlam card, The Monster Among Men has quickly re-established himself as a main-event Superstar on Raw over the last two weeks.

On the August 12 episode of WWE’s flagship show, the former Wyatt Family member appeared at the end of the main event to save Seth Rollins from being attacked by AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

One week later, after being promised a future opportunity at the Universal Championship by Rollins, Strowman joined forces with The Beastslayer to defeat Gallows and Anderson for the Raw Tag Team titles.

Although it has not yet been announced, it appears that WWE is planning a one-on-one match between the new Raw Tag Team Champions at the Clash of Champions PPV on September 15.

