WWE News: Braun Strowman reveals if he's stronger than Brock Lesnar

Strowman made some very interesting comments about Lesnar!

Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman

What's the story?

Braun Strowman is one of the strongest men in professional wrestling at the moment and one of the most over wrestlers in the current WWE roster.

In an interview with Red Carpet Report prior to WWE's "For Your Consideration" (FYC) Emmy event earlier this week, Strowman gave his opinion on who was stronger - him or Brock Lesnar.

In case you didn't know...

The "Monster Among Men" has had a dream run in the WWE in the last year or so, including a feud with Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, which ended in this year's Royal Rumble.

The not-so-memorable match ended with Lesnar pinning the third wrestler in the match, Kane. The match will be mostly remembered for the brutal punch that Brock Lesnar gave to the side of Strowman's head (video below), displaying his MMA skills (and that he's an angry [not-so-young] man).

The heart of the matter

In the interview with Red Carpet Report, Strowman compared his physical strength with Lesnar - who is regarded as one of the best of all-time in the WWE - and said that it would be a "50/50 thing" between the two.

"Oh man, I don't know, Brock is a tough individual. It depends on what style you're (to) talk about; as far as strength-wise, I believe I'm a good bit strong than him, but if it's things like technique and stuff like that, then I know he's a lot more advance [in] that, so it's a 50/50 thing. Brock's a tough individual, but I like to think I am as well," said The Monster Among Men (H/T WrestlingInc for the transcription).

What's next?

Strowman is set to compete in the Money in the Bank ladder match against Finn Bálor, The Miz, Rusev, Bobby Roode, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and one of Big E, Kofi Kingston, or Xavier Woods.

The PPV will be held on June 17, 2018.

Meanwhile, it is unclear as to when Brock Lesnar will return to WWE programming.

