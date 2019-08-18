WWE News: Braun Strowman reveals what happened backstage after Brock Lesnar punched him

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 87 // 18 Aug 2019, 23:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar landed a real punch on Braun Strowman

One of the most talked-about moments from the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble came when Brock Lesnar legitimately punched Braun Strowman during their Universal Championship Triple Threat match with Kane.

Speaking to talkSPORT, “The Monster Among Men” has revealed that he and Lesnar laughed about the physical altercation after the match, with Strowman accepting that he was responsible for provoking his on-screen rival in the first place.

“We laughed about it afterwards. It is what it is. We got to the back and I said ‘Hey, my bad’. He said the same thing and we went about our business. We’re both grown-ups, we both knew what we were getting into and, at the end of the day, we’re both very dominant males and neither of us wanted to give in an inch, so in the end we took an inch from each other.”

Hey everybody don’t knee Brock Lesnar in the head. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) January 29, 2018

@BrockLesnar went upside his head with a right hand. I love that!!! Get em Brock!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) January 29, 2018

Why did Brock Lesnar punch Braun Strowman?

During the early stages of their match at the Royal Rumble, Braun Strowman launched his right knee into Brock Lesnar’s jaw while “The Beast” was trying to make his way back to his feet.

As commentators Booker T and Corey Graves reacted with surprise, lead announcer Michael Cole repeatedly pointed out what had just happened and noted that Strowman “caught Lesnar good”.

Instead of selling the move that Strowman had just done to him, Lesnar immediately reacted with a punch to his opponent’s midsection before following up with a powerful punch to the side of his head, forcing the former Wyatt Family member to lose his footing and fall to his knees.

In the end, Lesnar retained the Universal Championship by pinning Kane after an F-5, but the biggest story from the match was the real punch that the former UFC fighter landed on Strowman.