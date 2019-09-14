WWE News: Braun Strowman reveals what happened behind the scenes after going through LED wall on RAW

Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley

A couple of weeks back, Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley were in a segment that created headlines around the world. With two weeks to go until WWE Extreme Rules, the two men opened RAW, and during their brawl on the entrance ramp, Bobby Lashley was sent through the LED wall by Braun Strowman. The two of them were unable to move after the segment and had to be carted off by the medics.

In his recent interview with Sam Roberts on NotSam Wrestling Podcast, Braun Strowman talked about what happened and how he sold that on social media, as well as the reaction he received from the fans.

Braun Strowman talks about going through the LED Wall on RAW

Braun Strowman talked about how his family reacted to the incident and how his parents helped him to maintain the angle.

"It was unbelievable the feedback I got from my fans. Because, when we did it, I ghost off social media and everything. A lot of people know my Instagram is me, goofy, 6-year-old, giant Adam. So I ghosted off of that and everything and I had people so worried because I had disappeared for two weeks. I am getting text messages from my family, 'Are you okay?' My mom and dad, I smarted them up and they were telling my fans and people I grew up with, 'I haven't heard from him, I know he's in the hospital!' It was great!"

Braun then went on to talk about how the segment helped to create interest and how exciting it was to have the reaction that he did from the fans.

"We got so much mileage out of that little spot and sparked that fire of 'Oh my God! This is real! That was not supposed to happen!' So many people were freaking out like, 'That was an accident!' That's what I love about this business and industry is that it is my job to suspend your disbelief."

Currently, Braun Strowman is set to take part in two matches at Clash of Champions. On the one hand, he will work with Seth Rollins to try and retain the RAW Tag Team titles and on the other, he will face Rollins to try and win the Universal Championship.

