WWE News: Braun Strowman reveals why he loves wearing Crocs

Braun Strowman loves Crocs.

In a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Braun Strowman revealed just why he loves wearing Crocs.

The Monster Among Men is a huge fan of the footwear - and he had no less than three reasons for wearing the footwear, which he calls his party shoes.

I don’t need motivation. Look at these things, they’re fashionable, they’re comfortable. If you have to you can put them in four wheel drive and get in the mud. They’re easy. These are when I’m in a good mood. These are my party shoes. When I got the boots on, then watch out.

You can check out the entire interview below.

The former Money In The Bank briefcase holder also revealed just how close his contract was to expiring before he re-signed with WWE.

It was just winding down, I had a little over a month left on my contract and we just came to an agreement. I felt like both sides of the party were happy and we look forward to four more years of people getting these hands.

The Monster Among Men said he was surprised the news didn't leak that his deal was coming to an end, stating that he managed to avoid one of his pet hates - people knowing what he's doing before he does.

It does (surprise me). I try to keep my business life as quiet as possible. I hate it when people outside of the business know what I’m doing before I know what I’m doing. So it’s kind of cool that we were able to keep that hush-hush and nobody stooged it off to the dirt sheets like so many of these marks like to do!

