WWE News: Braun Strowman reveals why he wasn't on the SummerSlam card (Exclusive)

The Monster Among Men

SummerSlam may be in the books, but the absence of one Superstar on the card saw speculation run rampant. Braun Strowman was not on the SummerSlam card, which led to the most pertinent question -- Why was Braun Strowman not on such a huge WWE pay-per-view?

I just got off the phone with Braun Strowman, where we had a great conversation regarding his role in 2K Games WWE 2K20. I can't go into any detail yet on the game or Braun's role in it, other than telling you it's going to be really interesting and different. But I can share a small bit of wrestling-related news -- which is kind of what we do here.

According to our chat, Strowman got into Toronto on Wednesday night and then threw out the first pitch of the Yankees/Blue Jays game the following night at the Rogers Centre. Then, handled meet and greets all weekend until SummerSlam, where he watched the event unfold backstage.

Why was Braun Strowman not on the SummerSlam card?

"I'm sorry we didn't get to see you on the card, though," I told him, "That was one of the only downsides to the whole night."

"Yeah, that was a pretty tough pill for me to swallow. But, at the same time, with me not being in a storyline, and they didn't just want to shoehorn me in, just to have me on there for no reason."

"They're doing a good job of making sure that any time Braun's on TV, it's something impactful."

Strowman went on to tell me about how much he appreciated just getting to be a WWE Superstar and that he wasn't bitter about it.

We'll have more with Braun and our talk about WWE 2K20 as it gets closer to the game's release date, including his role in the DLC and his thoughts on that first teaser trailer for the game.

Until then, he's backstage at Raw in Toronto tonight, so those who were disappointed he wasn't at the Biggest Party of the Summer might just have something to look forward to.