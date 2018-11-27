WWE News: Braun Strowman's replacement in the Mixed Match Challenge revealed

Braun Strowman is out of the Mixed Match challenge with an injury

What's the story?

The Mixed Match Challenge has been surprisingly good and has garnered a decent recently. One of the main stars of the show is Braun Strowman, who has looked incredibly good as the team of Braun Strowman and Ember Moon have won all four of their matches.

But, following his injury on last week's RAW, Strowman is set to be out for a few weeks. WWE announced his replacement on this week's show.

In case you didn't know...

Braun Strowman, who was instrumental in Team RAW's win at Survivor Series, was assaulted following the match by Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin. On last week's RAW, the trio attacked Strowman and injured him in the process.

Strowman has a shattered elbow which will need surgery and he will most likely miss next month's TLC PPV.

The heart of the matter

On this week's RAW, Baron Corbin said that Strowman will be out for a few weeks, as Strowman himself spoke from the hospital, showing his injured elbow.

WWE announced that Curt Hawkins, known for his losing streak, will replace Strowman as the partner of Ember Moon in the Mixed Match Challenge. Moon faced off against Alicia Fox this past week, who had The Singh Brothers and Jinder Mahal on her corner.

Mahal is Fox's partner in the Mixed Match Challenge and the duo will face the team of Moon and Hawkins this week.

Hawkins hasn't won in over 200 matches on WWE, and this could be his opportunity to finally win one, even though it is in the Mixed Match Challenge.

What's next?

The Mixed Match Challenge match between Fox/Mahal and Moon/Hawkins will take place after this week's SmackDown Live on Facebook Watch.

Meanwhile, WWE haven't announced when Braun Strowman will return to the ring or if he will even face Baron Corbin at TLC.