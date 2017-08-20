WWE News: Braun Strowman's ridiculous training for a match; calories he consumes per day

Braun Strowman explains his insane training and diet.

Braun Strowman beats up trees with his bare hands!

What’s the story?

In a SummerSlam promotional interview with the New York Stock Exchange, Braun Strowman revealed that he spends most of his time in the gym, lifting weights, and often goes out into the woods and beats trees down with his bare hands.

On that note, the "Monster Among Men" revealed that he consumes about 15,000 calories per day in order to fuel his near-400 pound body.

Additionally, Strowman elucidated on his SummerSlam matchup for the WWE Universal title, stating that Brock Lesnar, Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns and himself are going to blow the roof off the arena in NYC.

He had a message for his arch-rival Reigns, and told him to get sleep and rest up since "The Big Dog" will need that and much more if he is to stand any chance against Strowman.

In case you didn’t know…

Braun Strowman, whose real name is Adam Scherr, is a former competitive bodybuilder and strongman.

The ex-Wyatt Family member is well-known for his athletic exploits outside the WWE and is now one of the promotion’s top young stars.

The heart of the matter

Braun Strowman hyped up his Fatal 4-Way WWE Universal Championship Match at SummerSlam and went on to talk about his credentials outside the WWE stating that he competed in World's Strongest Man, winning North America's Strongest Man in 2011, the Arnold Amateur World Championship in 2012 and signing with WWE in ’13.

Furthermore, on his training regime for a matchup, Strowman added, "When I'm not flipping ambulances I'm in the gym stacking plates and banging weights. I eat 15,000 calories a day just to be able to feed the monster.

“It takes a lot to run almost a 400-pound frame. As far as training goes, sometimes I just go out into the woods and I beat trees down with my bear hands."

He emphasised that fans ought to get ready to see him with the WWE Universal Championship as he plans to become the Monster Among Champions.

What’s next?

Braun Strowman faces Brock Lesnar, Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam which goes down at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 20th.

Author’s take

Braun Strowman not only possesses an intimidating physique but also boasts incredible athleticism for a man his size.

I’ve got to agree with him here as I truly believe the Universal Championship match at Summerslam could be a strong contender for match of the year.