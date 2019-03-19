WWE News: Braun Strowman's WrestleMania match officially confirmed

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 2.62K // 19 Mar 2019, 08:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What's the story?

There was a lot of speculation about Braun Strowman's status at WrestleMania 35 and what WWE has in store for him.

Unfortunately, since December, there was absolutely no storyline he was really involved in, and for the third year in a row, his WrestleMania match does not reflect how much he's been pushed throughout the year.

On RAW, Braun Strowman revealed his plans for WrestleMania.

In case you didn't know...

Braun Strowman was, at one point, the second most pushed superstar in the company, only behind Roman Reigns. However, the fundamental issue with his push was that WWE never pulled the trigger on him while he was hot.

In 2017 and even a large part of 2018, Strowman was the hottest star on the roster and it wasn't even close. However, he would eventually succumb when it mattered the most - mainly to Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, who until February of 2019, were the only superstars to pin Braun Strowman.

Also, Strowman has been in a feud with SNL's Colin Jost and Michael Che, the former of whom got on his nerves during RAW.

The heart of the matter

With all his frustration towards Colin Jost and the car last week, Strowman announced that he'll be entering the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania for the second time in three years.

Don't be surprised to see Colin Jost somehow involved in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Strowman's old Mixed Match Challenge partner and WrestleMania host Alexa Bliss tried to be the voice of reason to Strowman, offering to be the mediator between the two parties.

Advertisement

So until WrestleMania ends, there's really going to be nothing for Strowman.

What's next?

Braun Strowman may or may not win the Battle Royal. Either way, it probably won't matter in the long run because no one benefits from winning it.

Advertisement