WWE News: Braun Strowman says goodbye to former United States Champion on Twitter

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 20 Aug 2019, 03:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Braun Strowman.

Kalisto leaving WWE?

As we had reported earlier, Kalisto revealed on Twitter that he will be a free agent in ten months. This would mark the end of the 2-time United States Champion's WWE run unless the company offers him another contract.

Braun Strowman commented on Kalisto's tweet with a #Adios.

Kalisto may still have some time on his current deal, but the Monster Among Men has already bid farewell to the high-flying Luchador.

Kalisto's history in the WWE

After competing for various promotions around the world, Kalisto, real name Emanuel Alejandro Rodriguez, signed with the WWE in 2013.

He formed the Lucha Dragons along with Sin Cara and won the NXT Tag Team Championship during his initial days with the promotion. The tag team were moved to the main roster and were involved in the tag team title picture before Sin Cara got sidelined due to a shoulder injury.

Sin Cara's absence was a blessing in disguise for Kalisto, who received a healthy singles push. He became a two-time United States Champion during his feud with Alberto Del Rio.

He was seen as a like-for-like replacement for Rey Mysterio but WWE could sadly never capitalize on his momentum. He eventually found himself on 205 Live, where he won the Cruiserweight title from Enzo Amore in 2017.

Advertisement

Kalisto's title reign didn't last for long as he dropped the title to Amore and failed to regain it on many occasions. Kalisto formed the Lucha House Party along with Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado after the Greatest Royal Rumble event in April 2018 and the trio have since been featured on both 205 Live and Raw.

Kalisto's future

Kalisto's WWE departure seems certain at this point as there has been speculation of WWE pulling the plug on 205 Live just before SmackDown moves to Fox in October. With NXT being rumoured to be a 2-hour live show on the USA Network, WWE would need to cut down on the overall programming time of its product and the cruiserweights are the most likely talents to be negatively affected by the proposed move.

It's also interesting to note that Gran Metalik's WWE contract also comes to an end in ten months. There is no shortage of options for Kalisto as many Mexican promotions as well as AEW would love to get the talented Hispanic star on board.