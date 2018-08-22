WWE News: Braun Strowman sends a warning to The Shield following Monday Night Raw

Braun Strowman face-to-face with The Shield

What's the story?

Following the melee of this week's edition of Monday Night Raw, 'The Monster Among Men' Braun Strowman took it to the social media and decided to warn The Shield for their latest act of bravery on Monday Night Raw.

In case you didn't know...

As seen on this week's episode of Raw, new WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns made his first successful title defense against former and first-ever WWE Universal Champion, Finn Balor, who finally received his much-awaited Universal Title rematch since 2016.

Following his win over Balor, 'The Big Dog' was seemingly in danger of losing his Universal Title, as 'Mr. Monster In The Bank' Braun Strowman looked to cash in his contract on Reigns in order to capture the WWE Universal Title.

However, just as Strowman was on the verge of cashing in his contract, Reigns' fellow Shield brethren the returning Dean Ambrose and new WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins finally reunited The Shield for the first time in 9 months and took out Strowman via a trademark Triple Powerbomb through the announce table.

The heart of the matter

After the conclusion of this week's edition of Raw, you'd somewhat expect 'The Monster Among Men' Braun Strowman to be in an absolutely furious mood and judging by his latest tweet, it now looks like the former Raw Tag Team Champion is pretty much determined to destroy The Shield within the next few weeks.

After The Shield eventually prevented Strowman from cashing in his MITB contract, the latter took it to his official Twitter handle and stated that he has already previously destroyed each member of The Shield all by himself. And this war, which has now been initially ignited by The Shield cannot be finished!

Furthermore, Strowman also claimed that he isn't stopping anytime soon until he finally gets his hands on the WWE Universal Title.

I’ve destroyed you all by myself before. All three of you have started a war you can’t finish. That title is MINE!!! #BreakTheShield #Raw — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) August 21, 2018

What's next?

Braun Strowman is currently still in possession of the WWE Universal Title and will look to cash in his contract at any given moment. However, as of right now, 'The Monster Among Men's' main focus will be to destroy The Shield.