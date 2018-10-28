WWE News: Braun Strowman sends beautiful message to Roman Reigns at recent WWE Live Event

Braun Strowman is missing his friend

What's the story?

Braun Strowman was one of Roman Reigns' closest friends throughout his time on the road and it appears that he is missing his best friend whilst he's on the road and Reigns is at home battling leukemia.

In case you didn't know...

Reigns was forced to go public with his leukemia battle on Monday and relinquished his Universal Championship as a result. The former Champion will now be away from WWE TV for an undetermined amount of time as he looks to overcome the disease for a second time.

Strowman and Reigns have had a number of run-ins over the past few years and had a fantastic feud in the summer of last year. The duo was set to be part of a triple threat match for the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel, but Reigns has since been removed from this match to make it one-on-one between Strowman and Brock Lesnar.

The heart of the matter

Braun Strowman was part of WWE's recent house show in Corbin where he was able to send a message to his friend when it comes to his recovery.

EXCLUSIVE: Moments after announcing that his returning leukemia has forced him to relinquish the Universal Championship, @WWERomanReigns is met with an outpouring of support backstage. #Raw pic.twitter.com/JRv0iYLILJ — WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2018

Strowman was seen audibly telling Reigns that he was his brother on Monday Night Raw before telling him that anything he needed anytime he was there.

Strowman took on Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre as part of the show which saw the continuation of the feud between Reigns' Shield brother's Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

What's next?

Braun Strowman fights for the Universal Championship on Friday evening against Brock Lesnar and will hope that he is able to pay tribute to his ill best friend in the perfect way when he lifts the Universal Championship for the first time.

Do you think Braun Strowman will win the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel? Have your say in the comments section below...