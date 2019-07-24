WWE News: Braun Strowman shares heartwarming photo with his godson and Bray Wyatt backstage at RAW

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 1.26K // 24 Jul 2019, 03:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Braun and Bray met backstage

What's the story?

Bray Wyatt's been making waves inside the ring recently, decimating Finn Balor and Mick Foley over the past few weeks, while Braun Strowman has been wrecking everything as always - with enhancement talent Randy Rowe as his most recent victim.

However, the pair couldn't be any less terrifying in a heartwarming post shared by The Monster Among Men where they posed with WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac and Bray Wyatt's son, Braun Strowman's godson, Knash.

In case you didn't know…

Last night, Bray Wyatt had yet another impressive showing, interrupting WWE legend Mick Foley and laying the Hardcore Legend out with his own finisher - The Mandible Claw - reinforcing Wyatt's villainous Fiend character that previously decimated Finn Balor.

Meanwhile, Braun Strowman made short work of enhancement talent Randy Rowe late on RAW, in a rather bemusing segment, following his incredible rivalry with Bobby Lashley.

The heart of the matter

While Wyatt and Strowman portray terrifying characters in the ring, The Monster Among Men has shared a photo where he met his godson last night - Bray Wyatt's son - for the first time, alongside Wyatt himself and X-Pac!

The photo also shows Wyatt in the Fiend attire but unmasked. Strowman also said, regarding Wyatt, "I'm so happy for you brother."

What's next?

Well, next week's RAW will no doubt see Bray Wyatt lay waste to someone else, and you'd have to assume Strowman will continue on his path of destruction too. As for who and what will be in their way, well, only time will tell - but one thing is for sure, it's not to be missed!

Would you like to see Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt on a collision course towards each other, or keep them apart? Let us know in the comments section below.