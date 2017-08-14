WWE News: Braun Strowman shares thoughts on Roman Reign’s in-ring work

The Monster Among Men had some interesting thoughts to share with his opponent

Braun Strowman had some words about Roman Reigns

What’s the Story?

Braun Strowman appeared on the In This Corner with Brian Campbell and talked about his current rival Roman Reigns and put him over big.

Strowman claimed that Reigns is one of the best performers in the world.

In case you didn’t know...

Reigns and Strowman have been feuding since the 2017 Royal Rumble when Strowman interfered in Reigns’ Universal Champion match. Since that time, both men have been fighting on WWE programming for the better part of the year.

The first match took place at Fastlane and saw Reigns defeat Strowman, but Strowman would dominate the rest of the feud. Their next match was an ambulance match at Great Balls of Fire which Strowman won. Their latest match, which took place this week of Monday Night Raw, saw Strowman defeat Reigns in a Last Man Standing Match.

The Heart of the Matter

Strowman praised Reigns for his in-ring ability and said that he and Reigns were the ones having the best matches on the shows they fight on.

"Roman Reigns is, if not the best, one of the best performers in the world, hands down. I don't care what anybody says. He does it night after night, and it doesn't matter who he's with, they tear the place down. Lately, it has been me and him blowing the roof off the arena on every place we walk into on God's green earth."

Strowman also went on to praise Reigns for his toughness and his work ethic claiming he keeps getting back up no matter what.

“That's the thing that people just don't get and that's the work ethic behind Roman Reigns. He's just a tough S.O.B. I've spent so much time in this program, just nailing him and nailing him, and whether it's stubbornness, stupidity or heart, he just keeps getting back up, which just keeps giving me a reason to knock him back down.”

What’s next?

Reigns and Strowman aren’t scheduled to wrestle on Raw, but there’s a chance that they will interact with Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar this Monday.

All four men will battle for the Universal Championship on Sunday, August 20, 2017, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York for SummerSlam.

Author’s take

Strowman having respect for Reigns probably won’t deter and anti-Roman Reigns wrestling fans, but it’s one of those things that’s good to know.