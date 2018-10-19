×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

WWE News: Braun Strowman suffers eye injury on RAW

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
News
484   //    19 Oct 2018, 23:40 IST

The Shield face off against Strowman and The Dogs of War on Monday Night RAW
The Shield face off against Strowman and The Dogs of War on Monday Night RAW

What's the news?

WWE Monday Night RAW Superstar Braun Strowman suffered an eye injury this week after being turned on by Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler.

In case you didn't know

Strowman joined the WWE originally appearing as a member of Adam Rose's Rosebuds, before making his official debut with The Wyatt family.

In 2018, Strowman held the RAW tag team championship for a day, winning the titles with Nicholas at WrestleMania 34. He was also the winner of the Greatest Royal Rumble.

The Monster Among Men feuded with Kevin Owens over the summer, retaining his Money in the Bank contract against The Prizefighter at this year's SummerSlam.

After SummerSlam, Strowman turned heel, aligning with the RAW Tag Team Champions - The Dogs of War, to continue his feud with Reigns, who had reunited with his Shield brothers, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins.

This week, Strowman was turned on by Ziggler and McIntyre.

The heart of the matter

On the latest episode of WWE Now, Cathy Kelly spoke about Strowman's eye injury, which he suffered after being turned on by The Dogs of War, and receiving a Claymore from Drew McIntyre.

The knock has been described as a minor injury, though The Monster Among Men issued a warning to the RAW Tag Team Champions on Twitter.

What's next?

Strowman will compete once more for the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel, where he will face current champion Roman Reigns and former champion Brock Lesnar in a triple threat match.

WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled to take place at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, though the company is facing calls to postpone/cancel the event following the disappearance and alleged murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Are you looking forward to a Strowman vs McIntyre feud? Have your say in the comments.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield Braun Strowman
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys watching movies, reading comics, meeting with friends and terrorizing the city of Tokyo.
WWE News: Braun Strowman Joins Forces With Heel Team On...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: The Shield refuse medical attention for...
RELATED STORY
4 Heels that should not have aligned themselves with...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Braun Strowman issues warning as he vows to...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Braun Strowman sends a warning to The Shield...
RELATED STORY
Why is a temporary heel turn good for Braun Strowman and...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Shield member suffers a legitimate injury on...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins' Status For RAW After Suffering...
RELATED STORY
5 Most Realistic Ways The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Drew...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us