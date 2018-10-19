WWE News: Braun Strowman suffers eye injury on RAW

The Shield face off against Strowman and The Dogs of War on Monday Night RAW

What's the news?

WWE Monday Night RAW Superstar Braun Strowman suffered an eye injury this week after being turned on by Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler.

In case you didn't know

Strowman joined the WWE originally appearing as a member of Adam Rose's Rosebuds, before making his official debut with The Wyatt family.

In 2018, Strowman held the RAW tag team championship for a day, winning the titles with Nicholas at WrestleMania 34. He was also the winner of the Greatest Royal Rumble.

The Monster Among Men feuded with Kevin Owens over the summer, retaining his Money in the Bank contract against The Prizefighter at this year's SummerSlam.

After SummerSlam, Strowman turned heel, aligning with the RAW Tag Team Champions - The Dogs of War, to continue his feud with Reigns, who had reunited with his Shield brothers, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins.

This week, Strowman was turned on by Ziggler and McIntyre.

The heart of the matter

On the latest episode of WWE Now, Cathy Kelly spoke about Strowman's eye injury, which he suffered after being turned on by The Dogs of War, and receiving a Claymore from Drew McIntyre.

The knock has been described as a minor injury, though The Monster Among Men issued a warning to the RAW Tag Team Champions on Twitter.

Took two of your best shots and got up from them!!! After I put the big dog down for good I’m coming for you @DMcIntyreWWE #GetTheseHands #TheMonstersComing pic.twitter.com/QRS3kuqeg7 — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) October 16, 2018

What's next?

Strowman will compete once more for the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel, where he will face current champion Roman Reigns and former champion Brock Lesnar in a triple threat match.

WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled to take place at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, though the company is facing calls to postpone/cancel the event following the disappearance and alleged murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Are you looking forward to a Strowman vs McIntyre feud? Have your say in the comments.