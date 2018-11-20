WWE News: Braun Strowman suffers potentially serious injury on RAW
What's the news?
WWE's injury woes look to be continuing as Braun Strowman has suffered serious injuries on tonight's RAW.
During the opening match of RAW, The Monster Among Men started bleeding profusely from the arm and was seemingly written off of television with a storyline attack - but upon reading Strowman's lips, things may be much more serious.
UPDATE: Michael Cole confirmed on RAW that Braun Strowman suffered a shattered elbow
In case you didn't know
Tonight's RAW kicked off with Braun Strowman's match against Baron Corbin being promised for TLC, after Stephanie McMahon fulfilled a promise she made to Strowman regarding Team RAW winning the Men's Elimination Match. Strowman would pick the stipulation and the match is now confirmed as a TLC Match.
Shortly after, though, The Monster Among Men would team with Finn Balor and Elias in a Tag Team Elimination Match against Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley.
Things quickly went downhill for Strowman, though, as he started bleeding profusely from the arm and was seemingly written off of television with a storyline attack that saw Corbin sandwich Strowman's arm between two sets of steps.
The heart of the matter
WWE has tonight confirmed that Braun Strowman sustained serious injuries on RAW.
WWE.com can confirm that Strowman sustained serious injuries in the attack, and is undergoing evaluation by medical personnel to determine the extent of the damage.
Eagle-eyed viewers and lipreading experts, though, may have noticed something worrying during the attack, as Strowman seemed to confirm to the officials that he had numbness in his arm or hand, stating that he couldn't feel his fingers.
What's next?
Well, I guess we'll find out after Braun Strowman is evaluated how serious the injury is, but a seemingly storyline assault becomes very worrying at the mere mention of numbness. We wish Braun Strowman all the best and hope the injury isn't as serious as it looks.
Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com