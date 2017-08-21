WWE News: Braun Strowman talks about hunting with Brock Lesnar

Strowman opens up about the possibility of bonding with Brock Lesnar over a hunting session.

Strowman is interested in going hunting with Brock Lesnar

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman was interviewed by Raute Musik recently and during the interview, Strowman talked about the possibility of going hunting with WWE Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar, drinking like Andre The Giant and more.

In case you did not know…

Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar were part of the fatal 4-way Universal Championship main event at SummerSlam.

Strowman put on a dominant performance in the match and had some great offence against Lesnar. In the end, though, Lesnar retained the championship by pinning Roman Reigns after an F-5.

The heart of the matter

In the interview, "The Monster Among Men" said that he would be very interested in going hunting with Lesnar (H/T 24wrestling).

“That would be something that would be pretty cool. I know that he’s a very avid hunter and the same thing with me, I do it for food, it’s a great source of nutrition.”

He said that he doesn’t trust grocery stores and hence hunts his food.

“I don’t trust what they sell you in the grocery store and stuff like that, and I know where I’m getting what I’m eating So, that’s my biggest aspect on the hunting thing.”

He said that he is not capable of consuming as much alcohol as Andre The Giant and concluded by saying that as the public eye is always on him, he restricts himself from doing anything outrageous.

What’s next?

WWE have advertised all four superstars from the fatal-four-way for the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw.

The show is set to take place in the same venue as SummerSlam -- Barclays Center Arena in Brooklyn -- and we might get to see the fallout from the SummerSlam main event.

Author’s take

The image of Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar going out for hunting might be a bit hard for fans to imagine.

But then again, outside the kayfabe world, they are probably good buddies and could bond over a good hunting session.