WWE News: Braun Strowman to defend his Money in the Bank briefcase against Kevin Owens

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.74K // 24 Jul 2018, 08:19 IST

Braun Strowman won the Money in the Bank contract at this year's Men's Money in the Bank Match

Braun Strowman's Money in the Bank briefcase could now be in danger after the latest development on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw. He will have to defend his Money in the Bank briefcase against Kevin Owens at the SummerSlam pay-per-view.

On Monday Night Raw, Kevin Owens came out to reveal that he was not ready to move past what Braun Strowman had done to him at the Extreme Rules 2018 pay-per-view. At Extreme Rules, Braun Strowman had sacrificed his chances of winning the Steel Cage match when he had chokeslammed Owens from the top of the cage to the outside onto the commentary table.

You can see clips from Strowman facing Owens at Extreme Rules here:

Owens talked about feeling vulnerable and brought up his family and children, about how they no longer saw him as strong. He promised to take away everything from Strowman but refused to come to the ring.

The audience found out what he had meant later on in the night. Backstage, Stephanie McMahon had been preparing to get into her limousine, with Kurt Angle and Baron Corbin there, when Kevin Owens appeared there. When she asked him whether he was doing well, he revealed that he was still hurting from his bout with Strowman.

He then asked Angle for a match with Strowman so that he could take away everything from the Monster in the Bank. He demanded the match to have the stipulation that a win for Owens would mean that he got Strowman's Money in the Bank briefcase. Any form of loss for Strowman, including pin, disqualification, submission, or count out, would mean that he would lose the Money in the Bank contract.

While Angle was sceptical about the stipulation, Stephanie decided to confirm the bout.

With Stephanie having confirmed the bout, Braun will have to defend the contract against Owens at the SummerSlam pay-per-view set to take place on the 19th of August at the Barclays Center in New York City.

Strowman has pursued his vendetta against Owens over the past few weeks and as a result, may lose his briefcase and any title aspirations along with it at SummerSlam.

You can see Strowman throw Owens off the stage in a porta potty here:

