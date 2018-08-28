Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns Announced For Hell in A Cell

Simon Cotton
ANALYST
News
927   //    28 Aug 2018, 06:49 IST

Enter captio
Who will emerge with the championship?

What's the story?

The rivalry between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman will resume at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view following Strowman's announcement to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract at the pay-per-view.

In case you didn't know...

Strowman made his first attempt to challenge for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam but was attacked by Brock Lesnar just before Reigns won the title.

The Monster Among Men made a second attempt to cash in the contract on the Raw after SummerSlam but was stopped by the reunion of The Shield.

The heart of the matter

After going back and forth with each other on Twitter this past weekend, Reigns called Strowman down to the ring and the two discussed when Strowman would cash-in his contract.

Reigns suggested cashing in the contract on Raw, but Strowman said he would wait until Hell in a Cell on Sunday, September 16 to cash in his contract and challenge for the championship which Reigns agreed to.

With his announcement this week, Strowman joins Rob Van Dam and John Cena as wrestlers who have declared cash-in dates to their opponents in advanced and gives him a 50 per cent chance for a successful cash-in

RVD was successful with his cash-in when he defeated Cena to win the WWE Championship at One Night Stand 2006.

Cena would lose his cash-in match six years later when Big Show interfered and cost him the match against CM Punk for the WWE Championship at Raw 1000.

What's next?

The Shield were the main reason why Strowman didn't walk out of Brooklyn as the Universal Champion last week, so the decision to not include them in the segment was interesting even though Strowman asked Reigns to come alone.

Reigns is expected by many to hold the championship for quite a while, so the absence of The Shield could be major foreshadowing for the finish of Hell in a Cell, but that is pure speculation.

