WWE News: Braun Strowman will face Big Show next week on Raw

14 Feb 2017

Braun Strowman will get the competition he has been demanding next week

What's the story?

WWE has announced that Braun Strowman will face Big Show in a one-on-one match during next week's episode of Monday Night Raw. While the two have faced each other before, this will be the first time that the two giants collide after the brand split.

In case you didn't know...

Big Show had a confrontation with Strowman during the January 23rd episode of Raw after Braun won a six-man tag team match for his team by pinning Enzo Amore. However, the former Wyatt Family member avoided getting physical with the other Giant and he bailed out of the ring.

You can watch the video of their confrontation below:

The two later met again during the Royal Rumble match where Strowman entered at number 7 and Show entered at number 9. This time, The former Black Sheep of the Wyatt Family didn't hesitate to exchange blows with the former World Champion and went on to eliminate Big Show about two minutes later.

The heart of the matter

Officials could have booked this match to cement Braun's position as the Yard-Ruling Giant after Show retires at WrestleMania 33.

What's next?

Since WWE is pushing Braun as the next Devasting Giant on their programming, Show is expected to put him over during their match next week. However, it's still possible that the former World Champion may win the upcoming match to prolong their rivalry a bit longer and give Strowman something to do in the meantime.

Sportskeeda's take

Big Show will be having his retirement match at WrestleMania 33 against Shaq O'Neal, so to have him put Strowman over before he hangs his boots for good seems like a wise decision.

