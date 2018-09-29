WWE News: Braun Strowman Will Star In Upcoming Comedy Film!

Kartik Arry FOLLOW ANALYST News 263 // 29 Sep 2018, 11:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Braun Strowman will star in upcoming comedy movie also featuring Will Ferrell...

What's The Story?

In a trailer that was released yesterday for the upcoming Holmes & Watson movie, WWE RAW Superstar Braun Strowman was featured as one of the interesting additions to the film, which also took Social Media by storm.

In Case You Didn't Know...

Interestingly, this is not Braun Strowman's first foray into the film industry. He previously starred as a strongman in a movie titled Three Count that was released back in 2016.

When it comes to Television, Strowman also featured as a competitor on "The World's Strongest Man". He also appeared on a popular Indian TV Show "Dus Ka Dum" as himself.

In WWE, Braun Strowman has been feuding against Roman Reigns to occupy the top spot the RAW brand has to offer.

The Heart Of The Matter

Holmes & Watson stars Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly as titular characters. The movie is directed by Etan Cohen & will release on November 9, 2018, in the United States. The trailer is posted below:

Braun Strowman can be found at around the 1:30 mark of the video. He is shown in what appears to be a bar as the Monster Among Men is hit in the back with a chair.

The movie includes the duo that starred in Step Brothers and Talladega Nights- two classic comedy films. The difference here is that they’ll be doing a comedic adaptation of the classic Sherlock Holmes tale.

What's Next?

It will be interesting to see how Braun Strowman will factor into the movie despite not being one of the titular characters of the same. As we all know, WWE Superstars featuring in mainstream films is always a conversation stirrer for better or for worse.

Meanwhile, let's see how The Monster Among Men figures his way against The Big Dog on Monday Night RAW.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.