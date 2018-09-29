Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Braun Strowman Will Star In Upcoming Comedy Film!

Kartik Arry
ANALYST
News
263   //    29 Sep 2018, 11:18 IST

Braun Strowman will star in upcoming comedy movie also featuring Will Ferrell...
Braun Strowman will star in upcoming comedy movie also featuring Will Ferrell...

What's The Story?

In a trailer that was released yesterday for the upcoming Holmes & Watson movie, WWE RAW Superstar Braun Strowman was featured as one of the interesting additions to the film, which also took Social Media by storm.


In Case You Didn't Know...

Interestingly, this is not Braun Strowman's first foray into the film industry. He previously starred as a strongman in a movie titled Three Count that was released back in 2016. 

When it comes to Television, Strowman also featured as a competitor on "The World's Strongest Man". He also appeared on a popular Indian TV Show "Dus Ka Dum" as himself.

In WWE, Braun Strowman has been feuding against Roman Reigns to occupy the top spot the RAW brand has to offer.


The Heart Of The Matter

Holmes & Watson stars Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly as titular characters. The movie is directed by Etan Cohen & will release on November 9, 2018, in the United States. The trailer is posted below:


Braun Strowman can be found at around the 1:30 mark of the video. He is shown in what appears to be a bar as the Monster Among Men is hit in the back with a chair. 

The movie includes the duo that starred in Step Brothers and Talladega Nights- two classic comedy films. The difference here is that they’ll be doing a comedic adaptation of the classic Sherlock Holmes tale.


What's Next?

It will be interesting to see how Braun Strowman will factor into the movie despite not being one of the titular characters of the same. As we all know, WWE Superstars featuring in mainstream films is always a conversation stirrer for better or for worse.

Meanwhile, let's see how The Monster Among Men figures his way against The Big Dog on Monday Night RAW.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.


Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Braun Strowman
Kartik Arry
ANALYST
5 Best "Team Little Big" Moments: Braun Strowman & Alexa...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Drew McIntyre is a better top heel than Braun...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: James Ellsworth reveals how he received a match...
RELATED STORY
3 things WWE should not do in Roman Reigns vs Braun...
RELATED STORY
6 Things you didn't know about Braun Strowman
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Braun Strowman issues emotional statement on...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Braun Strowman Attacks Former Universal...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Alexa Bliss reveals cancelled segments with...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Braun Strowman breaks down in tears after...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Braun Strowman breaks silence after winning...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us