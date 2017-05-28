WWE News: Braun Strowman talks about his incredible eating habits

Braun Strowman is truly a Monster among Men.

28 May 2017

“The Monster Among Men” is an exceptionally suitable nickname for Strowman.

What’s the story?

Braun Strowman recently appeared on The Masked Man Show hosted by David Shoemaker. In the interview, the Monster among Men revealed that his eating habits were reminiscent of those of a cow. He added that he didn’t keep a track of his eating.

In case you didn’t know...

Braun Strowman (real name Adam Joseph Scherr) is an American professional wrestler signed to the WWE since 2013. Since then, Strowman has established himself as an unstoppable force. Strowman’s popularity has been on the rise ever since the Brand Split, and he is now recognised as one of the top stars on Raw.

Strowman has been out with an injury and is expected to return in time to face Brock Lesnar at Summerslam.

The Heart of The Matter

Braun Strowman revealed his crazy diet on The Masked Man Show very recently. When asked about his food intake on a daily basis, Strowman stated that he didn’t keep track of his food consumption. He said:

“You know, I don’t really keep track of stuff. If I’m hungry, I eat. A lot of guys that I work with [are] so worried about, ‘Oh, I gotta eat here or there or this and that.’ I just eat, man. I don’t care. I eat three entrées usually. I binge-eat Chipotle during the week and snack in between meals, and yeah, I’m kinda like a cow. I just graze all day long.”

He usually drops down at the local Chipotle joint and said that he was like a cow who grazes all day long. Here's how he described his order at the popular Mexican restaurant chain.

“A bowl. One scoop of rice. Grilled vegetables. Three scoops of steak. Two scoops of chicken. Guac. Corn. Sour cream”

According to The Ringer, that is between 1,470 and 1,770 calories! They also found out the cost of all this, it adds up to 22.17 USD.

What’s next?

Strowman isn't expected to be back in action until the SummerSlam pay-per-view where he is rumoured to compete for the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar. He was originally penned to go against the Beast Incarnate at Extreme Rules but the plans changed after his brutal injury.

Author's take

Braun Strowman is a freak of nature. It is hard to digest the fact that the man takes in this amount of calories in one sitting. But I guess it’s an easy thing to do when you’re 6’8 and weigh 175 Kilogrammes.

