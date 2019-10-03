WWE News: Bray Wyatt and 6 RAW Superstars revealed to move to SmackDown in possible spoiler video

Will The Fiend victimize Seth Rollins once again?

This Friday, WWE SmackDown is set to premiere on FOX and the company has left no stone unturned in promoting the season premiere of the Blue Brand. Apart from the returning WWE legends, there are several RAW Superstars set to appear on the show.

In the latest video released by WWE, one half of Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss revealed a long list of RAW Superstars who will be gracing the squared circle on Friday night.

Which RAW Superstars will appear on the season premiere of SmackDown this week?

A total of seven RAW Superstars have been advertised for the upcoming SmackDown episode. First up on the list in Brock Lesnar who will face Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship. The Beast Incarnate will feature in a SmackDown match for the first time since 2004.

Next is RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch who is set to team up with Charlotte Flair in a tag-team match against Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley.

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins is also advertised for SmackDown's first episode on FOX. He will be accompanied by 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt who is also set to make an appearance on the show.

RAW Superstars Braun Strowman and AJ Styles will be present at the Staples Center, Los Angeles as well.

Last but not the least, Alexa Bliss is set to feature in the episode but it is not confirmed if she will be accompanied by her tag team partner, Nikki Cross.

You can watch the video here:

Since we are moving closer to WWE draft, we might see some of these RAW Superstars permanently move to SD. The Wild Card rule will soon end which means that any Superstar who is drafted to a different brand will have no excuses to make a return to their previous brand.

Which other WWE Superstars will make an appearance on SmackDown this week?

WWE recently confirmed that The Rock will return for SmackDown premier and The People's Champ is quite excited to come back home to the WWE Universe.

FINALLY...I come back home to my @WWE universe.

This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN!

LIVE on @FOXTV.

There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp.

And there’s no place like home.

Tequila on me after the show 😈🥃#IfYaSmell🎤 #Smackdown#RocksShow #FOX pic.twitter.com/V5i4cxqIqH — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 30, 2019

Additionally, Roman Reigns is also set to appear on the show. With Daniel Bryan on his side, the 'Big Dog' will probably engage in a brawl with The Bludgeon Brothers.

You can catch the SmackDown premiere episode by tuning into FOX Network on Friday night.