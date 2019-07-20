×
WWE News: Bray Wyatt apologizes to injured WWE Superstar

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.81K   //    20 Jul 2019, 21:50 IST

Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt

What's the story?

Bray Wyatt has one of the most intriguing characters in WWE today - not just on-screen, but on social media as well.

Wyatt is known to send out rather cryptic and at times random Tweets on his Twitter account. While these Tweets usually hold hidden meaning, his latest Tweet seems to have come out of nowhere.

Here is what Wyatt's Tweet said:

I want to formally apologize to Fandango for making him fight Braun Strowman that one time," Wyatt wrote. "I think you're an amazing dancer man. And the bestest friend a fella could have.

In case you didn't know...

Fandango has been out since injury for quite some time now, so it might seem a bit odd that 'The Fiend' has decided to apologize to Fandango out of the blue. In the Tweet, Wyatt is referring to the match that took place between Braun Strowman and Fandango in November 2015 - 4 years ago.

While Strowman is a one-man army now, he had debuted as a henchman for the Wyatt Family, and it was during that time that he had squared off against Fandango.


The heart of the matter

Check out Bray Wyatt's Tweet as he apologizes to WWE Superstar Fandango:

I'll be honest here, I have no idea what Wyatt had going on in his devious brain when he typed out this message for Fandango. However, it would be certainly interesting to see if Fandango's return to the main roster may have him involved with Wyatt in some fashion.

What's next?

After weeks of vignettes, Wyatt finally made his in-ring return last week on RAW attacking Finn Balor. So, it would be safe to assume that Wyatt will be facing Balor at Summerslam next month.

