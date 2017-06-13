WWE News: Bray Wyatt arrives at Raw tapings with WWE ring announcer JoJo

Bray Wyatt showed up to the RAW tapings with his new girlfriend?

Bray Wyatt seems to be having some serious marital issues

It was recently reported that Bray Wyatt’s wife Samantha Rotunda had filed for divorce after Wyatt (Windham Lawrence Rotunda) was allegedly having an affair with WWE announcer and backstage personality JoJo Offerman. The rumours of the affair were all but confirmed when Wyatt arrived at the RAW tapings with none other than JoJo by his side. It was only yesterday that the news broke about his wife filing for divorce and it looks like the former WWE Champion has already moved on.

WWE would have obviously tried to keep this messy debacle under wraps if they had prior knowledge but it seems that they were as much in the dark about Wyatt’s personal life as were the fans. The couple arrived at the RAW tapings at the Cajundome together and it looks like they might have travelled together on the flight there as well.

You can see the pictures in the YouTube video below

Wyatt even tried to file an injunction against his wife in order to stop her from revealing information about their relationship to the media and public but the news made the headlines anyway. We as the fans can only hope that the messy divorce doesn’t keep Bray Wyatt away from the ring and that everything is settled peacefully between the WWE Superstar and his soon to be ex-wife.