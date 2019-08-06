×
WWE News: Bray Wyatt attacks Hall of Famer on RAW

Anirban Banerjee
OFFICIAL
News
1.29K   //    06 Aug 2019, 07:27 IST

Bray Wyatt attacked Kurt Angle


What's the story?

Is anyone safe from Bray Wyatt? It certainly does not appear to be the case. While 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt may be facing Finn Balor at WWE SummerSlam 2019 later this week on Sunday, he had a new target on this week's episode of WWE RAW.

Cedric Alexander was set to face Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW with Kurt Angle acting as the guest referee. Unfortunately, it was the referee who found himself in action during the match, as the lights went out and 'The Fiend' made his presence felt on the show.

In case you didn't know...

Bray Wyatt has made himself known to be the threat that he is known to be today ever since he debuted his new gimmick in previous weeks.

Bray Wyatt's new gimmick of a children's television host and the darker version known as 'The Fiend' has taken WWE by storm. After several episodes of Firefly Fun House, Wyatt turned his attention to Finn Balor in recent weeks, appearing in the ring and attacking him.

Last week, he accepted a match at WWE SummerSlam against Balor as well. However, this week on RAW he had a different focus.

The heart of the matter

Bray Wyatt turned his attention to Kurt Angle this week, attacking him with the Mandible Claw after suddenly appearing in the ring when the lights turned off.


He finished Angle and left him lying in the ring as things went dark again and his laughter sounded throughout the arena.

This is not the first time that he has attacked a WWE Hall of Famer, as on the RAW Reunion episode, he assaulted Mick Foley, using the Mandible Claw on that occasion as well.

What's next?

The reasoning behind Bray Wyatt's assaults are yet to be known, but it appears that other than Finn Balor, he is also targetting WWE Hall of Famers. This week's assault even happened in Pittsburgh, Kurt Angle's home town.

For now, he is set to face Balor at WWE SummerSlam 2019 this Sunday.

Tags:
WWE Raw Kurt Angle Bray Wyatt Greatest WWE Wrestlers of All Time
