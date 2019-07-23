×
WWE News: Bray Wyatt attacks returning WWE legend on Raw Reunion

Lennard Surrao
FEATURED WRITER
News
723   //    23 Jul 2019, 08:20 IST

The Fiend is here.
The Fiend is here.

It took a while but Raw Reunion finally picked up pace in the final hour of the show. After countless 24/7 title changes, legendary appearances and symbolic moments, The Fiend finally made his presence felt in the evening.

Bray Wyatt took out a returning Mick Foley with the Mandible Claw in what ended up being one of the best segments of the night. 

Prior to the segment, Mark Henry and Mick Foley were spotted having a conversation backstage as Raw went to a commercial break. On the other side of the break, Mick Foley was in the ring to cut a promo. He was briefly interrupted by a rampaging entourage of Superstars who were after Drake Maverick and the 24/7 strap.

Foley began his promo by promising to get his hands on the 24/7 title by the end of the night. He spoke about how he experienced some of his greatest career moments on Monday Night Raw. He said that amongst all of his career highlights on the longest-running episodic television show, there was one particular moment that he cherishes the most.

We're obviously talking about the iconic WWE title change that happened on the Raw episode of January 4th, 1999, that gave WWE an edge over WCW in the Monday Night Wars. As a video package of Mick Foley's WWE title win aired on the Titantron, there was a technical glitch and the clip was stopped.

The lights began flickering before fading away for good. With eerie music playing in the background, the lights came on and The Fiend stood in the ring with a stunned Mick Foley by his side. Bray Wyatt went on to take out Foley with his own move.

The segment came to a close as the sinister background music played on. That.Was.Perfect! 

While it would have been great to witness Wyatt take out Foley with a Sister Abigail, we didn't mind the seeing Mandible Claw either. WWE Creative is doing a great job in pushing Bray Wyatt's spectral persona and we can only hope it gets better from here. Check out the videos and photos of the segment: The Fiend vs. Mankind in a Boiler Room match? Anybody?


The Fiend vs. Mankind in a Boiler Room Brawl? Anybody?

Tags:
WWE Raw Mick Foley Bray Wyatt
