WWE News: Bray Wyatt claims he is reborn from Sister Abigail's ashes

The Eater of Worlds returns, more powerful than ever.

by Prityush Haldar News 15 Mar 2017, 13:15 IST

Bray Wyatt confronted Randy Orton after the latter had burned down his house

What’s the story?

Bray Wyatt confronted Randy Orton this week on SmackDown LIVE. The Eater of Worlds appeared on the titantron to reveal that he had become stronger after Randy Orton burnt down his house which also happened to be the resting grounds of Sister Abigail.

In case you didn’t know...

Randy Orton took Bray Wyatt by surprise a couple of weeks ago when he set the Wyatt patriarch’s house ablaze in a segment on SmackDown LIVE. Orton said that he would destroy the essence and soul of Sister Abigail to break Bray Wyatt.

Orton also challenged Bray Wyatt to a match at Wrestlemania for the WWE Championship.

The heart of the matter

After defeating AJ Styles last week to become the number one contender, Randy Orton came down to the ring to announce that he would finish what he had started long back. Orton said that he had joined the Wyatt Family only to strike back at them at the right time. However, Orton’s promo was cut short by Bray Wyatt appearing on the titantron.

The New Face of Fear declared that Orton’s attacked had only strengthened his bond with Sister Abigail. Wyatt claimed that Sister Abigail is the ‘spawn of Satan’ and she had bestowed all her powers to him. Bray Wyatt declared that he had attained Sister Abigail’s wickedness and baptised himself in her ashes.

What’s next?

Randy Orton will go on to face Bray Wyatt at the main event of Wrestlemania. This feud has had its share of ups and downs but the path to Wrestlemania looks clear as these two men have made it personal.

Author's take

Bray Wyatt’s promo sent an eerie chill throughout the PPG Paints Arena as the WWE Universe witnessed Bray rubbing Sister Abigail’s ashes on his body. Orton may have awoken a sleeping giant in Bray Wyatt by burning his house to the ground, and now he will have to bring out his very best if he wishes to emerge out of Wrestlemania as the new WWE Champion.

