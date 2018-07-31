WWE News: Bray Wyatt gets an amazing new tattoo on his chest

He's got the whole world in his hands!

What’s the story?

Bray Wyatt showed off his amazing new chest tattoo at the recently concluded live event in Daytona.

In case you didn’t know…

It’s a general perception that tattoos make a person look that much more badass and it works even more in the favour of a WWE Superstar. Many top WWE Superstars have sported some insanely well-crafted tattoos scattered all across their bodies and many a time, the tattoos have gone on to define them as a character.

Whether it is The Undertaker’s demons and skulls tattoo on his right arm or CM Punk’s skull and snake painted across the chest, tattoos give the performers a unique look. And how can we forget about Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Polynesian tribal tattoo on his chest which is also worn with pride by his brothers of Samoan heritage -- Roman Reigns and the Usos.

Amongst the current crop of stars, Baron Corbin and Bray Wyatt of course, seem to have the penchant for getting inked every now and then.

The heart of the matter

Wyatt’s new wolf tattoo takes up most parts of his chest and is surely larger than Brock Lesnar’s sword (yes it’s a sword and nothing else) across the chest. Check out the Eater of World’s epic new piece of ink here:

You got to admit that the Eater of Worlds’ latest addition is pretty sick but we doubt we’d get to see it on TV as he rarely takes his top off.

What’s next?

Wyatt and Hardy lost the tag team titles in shocking fashion to the unlikely B-Team at Extreme Rules. It’s still not sure who will face the B-Team at SummerSlam as there are many teams in contention, however, we’re sure The Deleters of Worlds will get one final chance at reclaiming lost gold at the biggest party of the summer.

Will Wyatt’s new tattoo bring some luck for the twisted duo?

