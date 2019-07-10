WWE News: Bray Wyatt offers unique response to Bobby Lashley challenge

Nicky Pags FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 311 // 10 Jul 2019, 04:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bray Wyatt

What's the story?

Bray Wyatt, the newly reinvented leader of the Firefly Funhouse, is expected to be back on WWE TV "any day now", according to recent reports, and the former Wyatt Family leader has lately been teasing his imminent return via social media.

Now, the former Eater of Worlds has responded to a challenge issued by fellow WWE star Bobby Lashley, signalling Wyatt's return to WWE TV is right around the corner.

In case you didn't know...

Yesterday, a fan Tweeted an opinion that he believes WWE Raw star Bobby Lashley to be a "lame" heavyweight and suggested that WWE "get Bray Wyatt in there ASAP" in the place of Lashley.

In response to the fan, Bobby Lashley Tweeted, "If [Bray] wants it, he knows where to find me. Whenever you’re done playing with your puppets Bray Wyatt come on down to the ring."

The heart of the matter

It didn't take long for Bray Wyatt to respond to Bobby Lashley, but Wyatt did so in a way only Wyatt can do - by using binary code.

Thank you



01001001 11100010 10000000 10011001 01101101 00100000 01101001 01101110 00100000 01111001 01101111 01110101 01110010 00100000 01101000 01101111 01101101 01100101 00100000 01000010 01101111 01100010 01100010 01111001 — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) July 9, 2019

Wyatt's Tweet translates into something along the lines of "I am in your home, Bobby", which sounds like Wyatt is either accepting Bobby Lashley's match challenge or is playing mind games with Lashley as part of his complex new Fiend character which was birthed during Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse segments.

What's next?

While WWE has yet to announce when Bray Wyatt will be returning to WWE, we do know that Bobby Lashley will make his in-ring return this Sunday at Extreme Rules.

Two weeks after being put through the entrance set on WWE Raw, Bobby Lashley will be facing Braun Strowman at Extreme Rules on Sunday night in a Last Man Standing match.

Advertisement

As for Bray Wyatt, rumours continue to swirl regarding his first feud when he returns to WWE TV, and it remains to be seen if Wyatt will be bringing his Firefly Funhouse to live Raw tapings.

Do you think Bray Wyatt will make his return to WWE TV this Sunday night and get involved in the Lashley vs Strowman match? Let us know in the comment section!