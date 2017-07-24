WWE News: Bray Wyatt has an odd interaction with The Young Bucks

As seen on Twitter, the Eater of Worlds Bray Wyatt has entered into a very interesting interaction with The Young Bucks of all people. Wyatt is coming off of a few big wins against Seth Rollins meanwhile the Bucks are continuing to dominate the indy scene in both ROH and NJPW.

Wyatt has been known to make a few odd or interesting comments over social media, but the instances in which it happens are few are far between. The Bucks, on the other hand, are the kings of amusing comments especially over Twitter – recently getting involved in the Cornette-Omega argument in addition to making a funny joke about Shane McMahon.

Thanks good brother Bray. We'll see you down the road. — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) July 24, 2017

As you can see, Wyatt praised the Bucks through a tweet, at which point the brothers responded by hinting that they could see each other at some point down the road. This will no doubt send hardcore fans into a frenzy regarding the potential booking opportunities, with Bray often being seen as an underutilised talent due to his unconventional nature.

Wyatt is gearing up for SummerSlam, while the Bucks will continue to do what they do best: be the most entertaining tag team in the world.

If the two parties were to interact it likely wouldn’t be for a long time, with Matt & Nick both noting that jumping ship to WWE may not be all too likely just yet.

We’re big fans of odd interactions like this on Twitter, and we can actually see a scenario in which the Bucks come over to WWE sooner rather than later.

After all, they’re constantly tired and hurt from their hectic schedule on the road, and living it up in Orlando for a few months could be exactly what their bodies need.

