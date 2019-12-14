WWE News: Bray Wyatt invades The Miz's house during exclusive interview

Yowie Wowie

This week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown featured The Miz providing an exclusive interview from his residence in Los Angeles, California. The A-Lister had earlier announced that he would be with his family till WWE TLC to protect them from any mishaps at the hands of the Universal Champion Bray Wyatt.

However, as we witnessed on the show, things didn't go down as The Miz had planned. Bray Wyatt did show up but in his unique way.

The Miz vs Bray Wyatt

While The Miz was giving an insight on the Universal Champion playing mind games with him before their WWE TLC encounter, his wife, Maryse, suddenly screamed his name which abrupted the interview. It was then revealed that their daughter was playing with Ramblin' Rabbit, and in the next instance, her cradle was full of the puppets from Firefly Fun House. When The Miz and Maryse rushed into her room, all those puppets were missing but in her cradle, there was a doll of a female version of the Fiend.

The segment was pretty disturbing to witness and for The Miz and his family, it must have been nerve-wracking. It will be interesting to see how the former WWE Champion reacts to this invasion when he goes one-on-one against Bray Wyatt at Sunday's TLC pay-per-view.

Will he be able to bounce back and be the first Superstar to defeat the Universal Champion? Or, the mind games will get the better of him? We are going to get the answer in two days.