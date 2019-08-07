WWE News: Bray Wyatt issues apology to Kurt Angle

Bray Wyatt attacked Kurt Angle on Raw

What's the story?

Bray Wyatt has issued an apology to Kurt Angle after he attacked the WWE Hall of Famer on the August 5 episode of Monday Night Raw.

In case you didn't know…

Since returning to television after WrestleMania 35, Bray Wyatt has been one of the most talked-about people in WWE.

On-screen, the former Wyatt Family leader now appears to have a split personality, which enables him to speak coherently as himself from the comfort of his ‘Firefly Fun House’, whilst also being able to carry out villainous attacks inside a WWE ring as his alter-ego, “The Fiend”.

Off-screen, meanwhile, Wyatt has used social media to apologise to various Superstars who he has feuded with in the past, including Roman Reigns, Chris Jericho, The New Day and Fandango.

His most recent apology came in July when he said “sorry” and “thank you” in a tweet to Mick Foley after attacking him at Raw Reunion.

The heart of the matter

Kurt Angle was due to referee a match between Drew McIntyre and Cedric Alexander in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Raw, but Bray Wyatt’s “Fiend” character suddenly appeared and locked in a Mandible Claw on the Olympic Gold medallist.

Just like the incident with Mick Foley, Wyatt has now taken to Twitter to send out a sincere apology for his actions towards Angle on Raw.

The former WWE Champion wrote that he still idolises Angle and he hopes the 50-year-old can understand why he did what he did.

Dear @RealKurtAngle,



As a young man I idolized you.



Today is no different.



I hope you can understand.



I’m sorry for what I have done.



I wish you knew how much.



This time it all has to be perfect.



Revenge is a confession — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 7, 2019

What's next?

Bray Wyatt will take part in his first televised match in almost a year when he competes as “The Fiend” against Finn Balor at SummerSlam on August 11.

It has been widely reported that Balor is due to take a break following the show, so it remains to be seen who Wyatt's next target will be.