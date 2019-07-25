WWE News: Bray Wyatt issues apology to Mick Foley

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.71K // 25 Jul 2019, 01:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bray Wyatt attacked Mick Foley on Raw

What's the story?

Bray Wyatt has taken to Twitter to issue an apology to Mick Foley after he attacked the WWE Hall of Famer at Raw Reunion.

In case you didn't know…

Over 40 WWE legends appeared on the Raw Reunion episode of Monday Night Raw on July 22, including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and Mick Foley.

One of the biggest talking points from the show took place seconds after Foley mentioned during an in-ring promo that he had been asked to select his favourite Raw moment of all time.

When the 54-year-old pointed towards the screen and his WWE Championship victory from 1999 was about to play, the lights went out and Bray Wyatt’s “Fiend” character appeared and locked in the Mandible Claw – Foley’s famous submission move – on the former Raw General Manager.

The heart of the matter

As well as creeping audiences out on WWE television with his ‘Firefly Fun House’ segments and his attack on Finn Balor on July 15, Bray Wyatt has been very active on social media over the last few weeks.

The former Wyatt Family leader has apologised to several members of the WWE roster – from Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins to The New Day and Fandango – for his villainous actions towards them in recent years.

Now, two days on from his segment with Mick Foley, Wyatt has issued yet another apology (and a "thank you") following the shocking attack by "The Fiend" at Raw Reunion.

Dear @RealMickFoley,



I’m sorry.



But more importantly...thank you. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) July 24, 2019

What's next?

The ‘Firefly Fun House’ returned on the July 23 episode of SmackDown Live, so expect to see the ‘Fun House’ version of Bray Wyatt, as well as “The Fiend”, on WWE television in the weeks leading up to his in-ring return against Finn Balor at SummerSlam on August 11.