WWE News: Bray Wyatt issues cryptic warning ahead of WWE return

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 187 // 25 Jun 2019, 22:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bray Wyatt's WWE return appears to be imminent

What's the story?

After the conclusion of the popular ‘Firefly Fun House’ series, Bray Wyatt has taken to Twitter to issue another cryptic message ahead of his WWE in-ring return.

In case you didn't know…

Following an eight-month absence from WWE programming, Bray Wyatt returned to our screens in April 2019 as the host of ‘Firefly Fun House’.

It initially looked as though the former WWE champion had changed his villainous ways after promising during the first episode that he was no longer a “bad man”, but the segments then began to take several dark twists with the introduction of chainsaws, expressionless children and a character named “The Fiend”.

The June 24 episode of Raw did not feature an episode of ‘Firefly Fun House’. Instead, two puppets from the show – Abby the Witch and Mercy the Buzzard – appeared in backstage segments involving The Miz and Kofi Kingston.

Although Wyatt has not been shown live on WWE television in 10 months, it has been widely reported over the last week that he is now back on the road with the company, which has led to obvious speculation that his in-ring return is just around the corner.

The heart of the matter

Bray Wyatt has used social media over the last two months to apologise to several people who he has wronged in the past, including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho and The New Day.

In his latest cryptic message, the former Wyatt Family leader claimed “it has always been me” and he revealed that he plans to finish something that he started a long time ago.

"This year I’m gonna finish everything I started so long ago. It’s me. It’s always been me. Yowie Wowie to the people"

Advertisement

This year I’m gonna finish everything I started so long ago.

It’s me.

It’s always been me.

Yowie Wowie to the people — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) June 25, 2019

What's next?

After nine weeks of ‘Firefly Fun House’, it appears that the June 17 episode of Raw signalled the end of the popular series. Moving forward, with Bray Wyatt reportedly present at WWE events recently, his return to in-ring action looks like it will happen in the not-too-distant future.