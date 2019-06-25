WWE News: Bray Wyatt made his presence felt on tonight's RAW

Bray Wyatt

What's the story?

WWE RAW was an excellent show this week. Other than seeing Kofi Kingston, AJ Styles, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch this week, there was also a sudden return by The Deadman himself, as Undertaker returned to the ring.

However, there was one segment that was conspicuously missing from the show, and that was Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House. For a long time now, Wyatt's Firefly Fun House has become the staple of the WWE RAW shows, helping to carry the show during the, particularly weaker cards. However, there was no Firefly Fun House tonight on WWE RAW.

Instead, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt himself -- or rather his puppets -- made two appearances on the show, but it was so subtle it was almost missed by most of the WWE Universe.

In case you didn't know...

Bray Wyatt's new Firefly Fun House avatar has been intriguing the WWE Universe for the past two months or so. During this time, his creepy persona of a children's talk show host was one that many have speculated over.

Along with his puppets and the hidden messages that he seems to send in each of the Firefly Fun House episodes, Bray Wyatt is currently the most popular part of WWE even before his in-ring debut.

The heart of the matter

Bray Wyatt's conspicuous absence from WWE RAW was only trumped by his even more conspicuous appearance in the background of a shot showing the Miz making his way out to the ring. Only, it was not he himself who appeared, but a member of the Firefly Fun House.

Miz with Abby the Witch

Behind Miz on the right, Abby the Witch is visible peeking out from behind the wall. This is the first time that Wyatt's puppets have been seen outside the Firefly Fun House.

There was another instance when Kofi Kingston was shown backstage, where Mercy The Buzzard was visible behind him.

Kofi Kingston and Mercy the Buzzard

What's next?

With the puppets appearing in WWE segments at the moment, it is only a matter of time before Bray Wyatt himself decides to make an appearance.

