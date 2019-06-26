×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Bray Wyatt makes a statement in hidden SmackDown Live appearances

Danny Hart
ANALYST
News
1.30K   //    26 Jun 2019, 15:54 IST

Bray Wyatt's 'Firefly Fun House' appears to have ended
Bray Wyatt's 'Firefly Fun House' appears to have ended

What's the story?

Two puppets from Bray Wyatt’s ‘Firefly Fun House’ appeared in backstage segments on the June 25 episode of WWE SmackDown Live.

In case you didn't know…

In the latest WWE NEWS, Bray Wyatt has provided fans with some of the most entertaining moments on WWE programming since the introduction of his weekly ‘Firefly Fun House’ segments in April 2019.

The nine-part series, which ended on the June 17 episode of Raw, took a cryptic look back at Wyatt’s WWE career so far, with five puppets – Abby the Witch, Mercy the Buzzard, Rambling Rabbit, Huskus the Pig, and Mr. McMahon – being used to tell stories throughout the weekly episodes.

For the first time in two months, ‘Firefly Fun House’ did not air on the June 24 episode of Raw. Instead, Wyatt’s puppets made their presence felt during the show, with Abby the Witch appearing behind The Miz backstage and Mercy the Buzzard showing up behind Kofi Kingston.

The former WWE champion, who is reportedly back on the road with WWE, issued another cryptic tweet following the latest episode of Raw, telling fans that he will finish something this year that he started a long time ago.

The heart of the matter

One day after Abby the Witch and Mercy the Buzzard appeared on Raw, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that two of Bray Wyatt’s puppets were shown in backstage areas on this week’s SmackDown Live.

The first sign came early on in the episode when SmackDown Tag Team champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan made their way through the arena before their match against Big E and Xavier Woods.

In the background, Huskus the Pig briefly appeared above Bryan’s left shoulder.

Advertisement

Later in the show, Carmella bumped into Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville backstage whilst looking for R-Truth.

In amongst a row of seats in the distance, Rambling Rabbit popped up and repeatedly moved his head from left to right.

What's next?

With Bray Wyatt reportedly travelling with WWE again, it seems inevitable that he will return to in-ring action soon. For now, fans can keep a close eye on backstage segments to see if any more puppets appear!

See WWE Smackdown Results, Highlights of event, & more on WWE Smackdown Results page
Tags:
WWE SmackDown Bray Wyatt
Advertisement
WWE News: Bray Wyatt hints at possible feud with Roman Reigns
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Bray Wyatt should accept R-Truth's US Title open challenge on SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
3 interesting observations from this week's SmackDown Live (June 25, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown: 5 Likeliest WWE Superstars to have knocked on Aleister Black's door
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Aleister Black teases new gimmick on WWE SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest things we could see on SmackDown Live (16th April 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 Secret things you might not have noticed about Bray Wyatt's new gimmick in WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live Preview - 30 October, 2018
RELATED STORY
3 Things WWE secretly told us on SmackDown Live this week (4 June 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 interesting storylines WWE could have booked Luke Harper in
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us