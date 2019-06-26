WWE News: Bray Wyatt makes a statement in hidden SmackDown Live appearances

Bray Wyatt's 'Firefly Fun House' appears to have ended

What's the story?

Two puppets from Bray Wyatt’s ‘Firefly Fun House’ appeared in backstage segments on the June 25 episode of WWE SmackDown Live.

In case you didn't know…

In the latest WWE NEWS, Bray Wyatt has provided fans with some of the most entertaining moments on WWE programming since the introduction of his weekly ‘Firefly Fun House’ segments in April 2019.

The nine-part series, which ended on the June 17 episode of Raw, took a cryptic look back at Wyatt’s WWE career so far, with five puppets – Abby the Witch, Mercy the Buzzard, Rambling Rabbit, Huskus the Pig, and Mr. McMahon – being used to tell stories throughout the weekly episodes.

For the first time in two months, ‘Firefly Fun House’ did not air on the June 24 episode of Raw. Instead, Wyatt’s puppets made their presence felt during the show, with Abby the Witch appearing behind The Miz backstage and Mercy the Buzzard showing up behind Kofi Kingston.

The former WWE champion, who is reportedly back on the road with WWE, issued another cryptic tweet following the latest episode of Raw, telling fans that he will finish something this year that he started a long time ago.

This year I’m gonna finish everything I started so long ago.

It’s me.

It’s always been me.

Yowie Wowie to the people — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) June 25, 2019

The heart of the matter

One day after Abby the Witch and Mercy the Buzzard appeared on Raw, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that two of Bray Wyatt’s puppets were shown in backstage areas on this week’s SmackDown Live.

The first sign came early on in the episode when SmackDown Tag Team champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan made their way through the arena before their match against Big E and Xavier Woods.

In the background, Huskus the Pig briefly appeared above Bryan’s left shoulder.

Later in the show, Carmella bumped into Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville backstage whilst looking for R-Truth.

In amongst a row of seats in the distance, Rambling Rabbit popped up and repeatedly moved his head from left to right.

Anyone else catch Rambling Rabbit in the background on #SDLive pic.twitter.com/8KSqofqg8Y — Angry Wrestling Fan (@RingGeneral) June 26, 2019

What's next?

With Bray Wyatt reportedly travelling with WWE again, it seems inevitable that he will return to in-ring action soon. For now, fans can keep a close eye on backstage segments to see if any more puppets appear!

