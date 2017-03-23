WWE News: Bray Wyatt on why he dislikes people who say that he plays a character in the WWE

The Eater of Worlds opens up on his character in a rare interview ahead of his WrestleMania 33 clash with Randy Orton.

by Prityush Haldar News 23 Mar 2017, 12:58 IST

Bray Wyatt became the WWE Champion at Elimination Chamber

What’s the story?

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated for an interview. The New Face of Fear spoke about his run with the WWE Champion, his character on TV and his general dislike for the people who pointed out that he does not fit the traditional mould of a pro-wrestler.

In case you didn’t know...

Bray Wyatt won the WWE Championship for the first time in his career at Elimination Chamber when he pinned AJ Styles for the victory. The Championship has been a long time coming for the Wyatt patriarch, as this was his first singles title win in the company since his debut.

A few weeks ago, Bray Wyatt witnessed in devastation as Randy Orton burnt down the Wyatt Family compound and desecrated Sister Abigail’s resting place. The WWE Champion was visibly shocked at Orton’s actions, and he begged the Viper not to destroy Sister Abigail’s soul.

Wyatt, however, emerged stronger than ever, when he claimed that he had absorbed the wickedness of Sister Abigail. He vowed to avenge Abigail at Wrestlemania.

The heart of the matter

Bray Wyatt said that the idea of how a WWE Champion should look was a joke to him. He pointed out that it wasn’t always the guy with a shaved body and rock hard abs that emerged victorious in a fight.

Wyatt mentioned that he was a well-educated and distinguished athlete and considered it to be disrespectful when people said that he broke the mould as the WWE Champion. Wyatt was also dismissive of the idea that he was playing a character on TV. The WWE Champion said that no amount of commitment could bring out such intensity on TV.

“I’m a sick individual, and it takes a sick individual to do what I do.”

He claimed that it was the Era of Wyatt and he finally had the power to do what he wanted to.

What’s next?

Bray Wyatt will cast a shadow over the Wrestlemania scene in Orlando as he takes to the main event of the grand stage as the WWE Champion. With his target set on Randy Orton, the Eater of Worlds will be a tough competitor to beat at the Showcase of Immortals.

Author's take

Bray Wyatt was one of the most underutilised workers on the WWE roster. Poor booking led to Bray getting buried at successive WrestleMania matches against John Cena and The Undertaker. However, the brand split gave the Wyatt family a new lease on life.

Wyatt’s upcoming match at WrestleMania might be one of the most important matches in his storied career.

